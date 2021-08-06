Walkers help in rescue near Lochaber waterfall
- Published
A walker has been injured after falling near Steall Falls in Glen Nevis.
The coastguard said other walkers in the area went to their aid and helped in Thursday evening's rescue.
The injured walker was flown by Inverness Coastguard to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.
The alarm was raised at about 18:45 and the rescue involved members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.
1am pickoff by Stornoway coastguard in heavy cloud from Coire Ghrunnda last night for a 43 old male with multiple injuries. Many thanks to HMCG R948 and also Kintail MR for standing by.#scottishmountainrescue #skyemountainrescue #r948 #stornowaycoastguard #cuillinrescue pic.twitter.com/aCF7eWnejT— Skye Mountain Rescue (@SkyeMRT) August 4, 2021
A coastguard spokesman said: "The helicopter located the casualty and stretched them onto the aircraft, with the assistance of other walkers who had helped the casualty."
The incident came during a busy spell for Scottish mountain rescue teams in recent days.
Glencoe MRT had two call-outs in one night at the end of July, with one involving a difficult search in cloud on Aonach Eagach.
Skye MRT, working with Stornoway Coastguard helicopter, rescued a man with multiple injuries on Coire Ghrunnda earlier this week.