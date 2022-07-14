A teenage boy has been charged over an assault in Nottinghamshire that left a man in hospital.

Officers were called to Coppice Road, Arnold, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday and found two injured men, one of whom was taken for further treatment.

A 17-year-old has been charged with wounding with intent and possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

Officers said he was due to appear at magistrates court in Nottingham.

Meanwhile, a second 17-year-old boy has been released on conditional bail after being arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the same incident.