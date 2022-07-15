Witness appeal after woman attacked
- Published
An assault on a woman on a residential street in Nottingham has prompted an appeal from police.
The woman reported being attacked by a man in Somersby Road, Mapperley, at about 19:00 BST on 31 May.
She managed to fight the assailant off and he ran away.
Officers said their inquires were at an advanced stage but appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.
They are particularly keen for any motorist with dashcam footage to get in touch.