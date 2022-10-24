At a glance

  • A silver coin commemorating folk musician Luke Kelly sells out in the Republic of Ireland

  • M﻿r Kelly, who died in 1984, was the founding member of The Dubliners

  • T﻿he coin was launched at Mr Kelly's old school in Dublin by President Michael D Higgins

  • The president said Mr Kelly's "great legacy shows no signs of dimming"

L﻿uke Kelly commemorative coin sells out within hour

Central Bank of Ireland

A commemorative coin of Luke Kelly, the founding member of Irish folk group The Dubliners, has sold out an hour after going on sale, Ireland's Central Bank has said.

The €15 silver commemorative coin was launched on Monday by President Michael D Higgins.

Three thousand coins were issued, with a limit of one coin per transaction.

T﻿he launch took place at Dublin's St Laurence O'Toole National School which Mr Kelly attended as a boy.

It is the final coin in the Modern Musicians series that also featured Rory Gallagher and Phil Lynott.

The launch of the Luke Kelly coin was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at Monday's event, President Higgins paid tribute to The Dubliners' founder.

"It is now over 38 years since his death, and his great legacy shows no signs of dimming, but rather continues to inspire new generations of Irish musicians as they continue to enthral audiences at home and across the globe," he said.

Mr Kelly's family and members of The Dubliners attended the event, with his brother Paddy joining the school choir to sing 'The Rare Auld Times'.

The coin features an image of Luke Kelly singing together with an impression of a banjo.

Shane O'Neill

T﻿he launch took place at the school Mr Kelly attended in Dublin