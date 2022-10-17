Long haul ahead to replace washed away bridges
A "long haul" remains ahead to replace two historic bridges washed away in a south of Scotland town almost a year ago.
The Diamond Jubilee and Cuthbertson Memorial Bridge were destroyed when water levels on the River Annan hit a 50-year high in late October 2021.
Efforts are ongoing to decide how and where is best to replace them.
Sean Marshall - who chairs Annan's Regeneration Steering Group - admitted there was still a long way to go but said there was plenty of commitment to the cause.
Dumfries and Galloway Council is funding a feasibility study to look at the options and an exhibition commemorating the bridges opened at the weekend.
Mr Marshall said there was a great deal of work still to be done.
"The big task will be the identification of where we go forward with regards to the type of bridges, how many bridges we are going to do and then the big job will be raising the funding after that," he said.
However, he said there was a "spirited group" in the town pushing for action.
"We have made progress, maybe not as much as we would like, but we always knew we were going to be in for the long haul," he said.
"It is not an easy fix, this – if you look at examples in other parts of the region over in Newton Stewart it took three to four years.
"So we are willing to work together for the long haul to actually get a satisfactory conclusion."
Work is still ongoing to identify the type of bridge and location and Mr Marshall said the "big hurdle" would be securing funding.
Nonetheless, he said he was convinced a solution would be found.
"It's not just optimism. I think there is a determination that we will replace the bridges," he said.
"We are all up for the fight and we need to make sure that we put a structure in place that the people of Annan and the surrounding area will be proud of."