A﻿ "long haul" remains ahead to replace two historic bridges washed away in a south of Scotland town almost a year ago.

The Diamond Jubilee and Cuthbertson Memorial Bridge were destroyed when water levels on the River Annan hit a 50-year high in late October 2021.

E﻿fforts are ongoing to decide how and where is best to replace them.

Sean Marshall - who chairs Annan's Regeneration Steering Group - admitted there was still a long way to go but said there was plenty of commitment to the cause.

• Read more stories from South Scotland • Listen to news for Dumfries and Galloway on BBC Sounds

D﻿umfries and Galloway Council is funding a feasibility study to look at the options and an exhibition commemorating the bridges opened at the weekend.

M﻿r Marshall said there was a great deal of work still to be done.

"The big task will be the identification of where we go forward with regards to the type of bridges, how many bridges we are going to do and then the big job will be raising the funding after that," he said.