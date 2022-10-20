Christina Aguilera has released a new video for her hit Beautiful, which highlights the impact of social media on young people's body image and mental health in the 20 years since the song was first released.

Beautiful, which was a global hit in 2002, taught a generation of young fans: "You are beautiful / no matter what they say / words can't bring you down."

That message has now been updated in the new video, external.

“In the last 20 years... social media has transformed our relationship with our bodies and, in turn, our mental health," a message at the end reads.

"Research suggests that time spent on social networking sites is associated with body image issues, self-harm, and disordered eating in children and teens. This needs to change."