Police are searching for a cross and lectern stolen from a church in a Suffolk village.

The artefacts were stolen from St Mary’s Church in Burstall, near Hadleigh, between 9 and 11 April.

The Victorian cross, which is between 2-3ft (60-90cm) length, and the 18in (46cm) brass lectern were taken from the church’s locked vestry.

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch with Suffolk police.