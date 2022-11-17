No verdict reached in Garda murder trial
- Published
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a garda (Irish police) detective in County Roscommon has failed to reach a verdict.
Stephen Silver admitted shooting Colm Horkan with the detective's own gun in June 2020 but denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
The defence offered a guilty plea to manslaughter on these grounds, arguing his bipolar disorder caused him to kill the detective.
The prosecution case contended that Mr Silver was angry with the police and there was no evidence that his mental disorder caused him to kill Mr Horkan.
The case will now be mentioned in court on 9 December to set a date for a retrial.
The defense counsel argued 46-year-old Mr Silver was suffering from a relapse at the time of the incident, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports., external
The defence and prosecution counsels both presented psychiatric evidence to the court.
Jurors deliberated for more than eight hours before Mr Justice Paul McDermott was informed they could not agree a verdict.
In earlier hearings, the court heard the incident occurred shortly before midnight on 17 June 2020 after Mr Horkan responded in his unmarked car to reports of two men riding a motorbike erratically in the town of Castlerea.
Mr Silver gave evidence in his own defence and denied he had said or done anything to Mr Horkan before the detective got out of the car and came towards him.
He also claimed he did not know he was a garda.
Mr Silver admits he started grappling with the officer and got his gun.
He admitted shooting Mr Horkan, hitting him with the butt of the gun as he fell to the ground and shooting him again several times.