The case will now be mentioned in court on 9 December to set a date for a retrial.

The defense counsel argued 46-year-old Mr Silver was suffering from a relapse at the time of the incident, I﻿rish broadcaster RTÉ reports., external

T﻿he defence and prosecution counsels both presented psychiatric evidence to the court.

J﻿urors deliberated for more than eight hours before Mr Justice Paul McDermott was informed they could not agree a verdict.

In earlier hearings, the court heard the incident occurred shortly before midnight on 17 June 2020 after Mr Horkan responded in his unmarked car to reports of two men riding a motorbike erratically in the town of Castlerea.

Mr Silver gave evidence in his own defence and denied he had said or done anything to Mr Horkan before the detective got out of the car and came towards him.

H﻿e also claimed he did not know he was a garda.

M﻿r Silver admits he started grappling with the officer and got his gun.

He admitted shooting Mr Horkan, hitting him with the butt of the gun as he fell to the ground and shooting him again several times.