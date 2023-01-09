Views have been sought on how to preserve the history and heritage of a former spa resort in the Highlands for future generations.

Sulphurous springs were discovered at Strathpeffer in the 1770s and claims of the water's healing powers led to the development of the village as a tourist destination in the 19th Century.

A pump room where people could bathe in the water was built in 1819 and later, during Victorian times, a branch of railway line, hotels and villas were constructed.

World War One led to a decline in the spa resort.

Strathpeffer was made a conservation area in 1972 to offer greater protection to the village's architecture.

Highland Council is now planning to carry out an appraisal of the designation, and has sought views on what makes the village special through a public consultation, external.