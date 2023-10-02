A Grade II listed public building "at the heart" of a town's community has been restored to its former glory.

Over the past four months, the Assembly Rooms in Swaffham, Norfolk have undergone a £200,000 repair and restoration project.

Its roof and gutters have been repaired and the building has been covered by a new breathable paint to help preserve its facade.

The completion of the work was celebrated at an event attended by the local MP and former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who described it as "splendid".