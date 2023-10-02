'Splendid' listed building restored to former glory
At a glance
Swaffham's Grade II listed Assembly Rooms has undergone a £200,000 restoration
The roof and gutters have been repaired and the building has been covered by a breathable paint to preserve its facade
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss attended an event to celebrate the project's completion
A Grade II listed public building "at the heart" of a town's community has been restored to its former glory.
Over the past four months, the Assembly Rooms in Swaffham, Norfolk have undergone a £200,000 repair and restoration project.
Its roof and gutters have been repaired and the building has been covered by a new breathable paint to help preserve its facade.
The completion of the work was celebrated at an event attended by the local MP and former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who described it as "splendid".
Swaffham's Assembly Rooms were build in 1776 on the town's Market Place.
The building now hosts a weekly indoor market, external and events such as weddings and national celebrations.
The restoration work was funded by a partnership between the town council, Breckland Council, the Iceni Partnership and Historic England.
Ms Truss, Conservative MP for South West Norfolk, said: "After all the hard work... it's great to see the scaffolding down and this splendid listed building restored to its former glory.
"It’s such a well-loved space for the community to use and enjoy right in the heart of Swaffham."
Dennis Tallon, chair of trustees for the Swaffham Assembly Rooms, added: "I was here on the memorable occasion when the town celebrated the late Queen’s 90th birthday.
"The rejuvenation work... will help the people of Swaffham to create their own memories and make history for years to come."
