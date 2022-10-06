Man admits to spreading porn images around villages
A man has admitted to leaving pornographic images around three Leicestershire villages over a "significant period of time".
Hundreds of the images, which were printed onto A4 paper, have been found around Billesdon, Tilton on the Hill and Hungarton, police said.
Officers arrested a 62-year-old man from Oakham under the Indecent Displays Controls Act 1981.
A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said the man admitted to the offences and was cautioned after the force decided not to charge him.
The conditional caution involves assisting with litter picking in the area.
PC Kelly Tones, said: “These offences were understandably causing much upset and anger for local residents.
"Thanks to public reporting and to support from our partners, including Rutland community partnership scheme, we were able to carry out an investigation.
"In the circumstances, the conditional caution was the appropriate action to take."