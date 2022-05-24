Life-size rubber dolphins and whales have been used for training new marine medics.

Charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) will be able to call on the volunteers to help dolphins, porpoises, whales and seals found injured or stranded along a stretch of the north west Highland coast.

Sunday's training at Ullapool involved props the same size and weight as real animals, and also equipment that can be used to help manoeuvre large sea life back to open water.

The local BDMLR team had dwindled to five active medics due to members retiring or moving away from the area.

It now has 28 newly trained members.