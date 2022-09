A business owned by Danish billionaire - and Scotland's richest man - Anders Holch Polvsen has helped save the revamp of a Highlands museum.

Strathnaver Museum in Bettyhill, Sutherland, explores the histories of the local Clan Mackay, agricultural life and the Highland Clearances, a period of history which saw families removed from land where they had lived for generations.

But a £2.3m refurbishment and conservation programme at the property was put at risk after a complex and historic legal problem with its deeds was uncovered.

Mr Holch Polvsen's business Wildland Limited, a land conservation and tourism business which manages three Highland estates, provided the museum's directors with an interest-free unsecured loan of more than £600,000.

The money helped overcome financial pressures while the legal wrangle was resolved with sheriff court officers.

The refurbishment was also able to carry on unaffected and the museum remains on track to reopen in March next year.

Strathnaver Museum was established in the early 1960s.