A﻿ business owned by Danish billionaire - and Scotland's richest man - Anders Holch Polvsen has helped save the revamp of a Highlands museum.

S﻿trathnaver Museum in Bettyhill, Sutherland, explores the histories of the local Clan Mackay, agricultural life and the Highland Clearances, a period of history which saw families removed from land where they had lived for generations.

But a﻿ £2.3m refurbishment and conservation programme at the property was put at risk after a complex and historic legal problem with its deeds was uncovered.

M﻿r Holch Polvsen's business Wildland Limited, a land conservation and tourism business which manages three Highland estates, provided the museum's directors with an interest-free unsecured loan of more than £600,000.

T﻿he money helped overcome financial pressures while the legal wrangle was resolved with sheriff court officers.

T﻿he refurbishment was also able to carry on unaffected and the museum remains on track to reopen in March next year.

S﻿trathnaver Museum was established in the early 1960s.