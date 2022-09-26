A﻿ train derailed in the Highlands after it was wrongly diverted from one line to another.

The train was being used for tests at station platforms when its three rear bogies came off the line at Dalwhinnie, at about 03:00 on 10 April last year.

The five people on board were not injured.

In a new report, the Rail Accident Investigating Branch (RAIB) said the accident was caused by a wiring error that resulted in a failure of a signalling system.

Investigators said it was fortunate the incident had not been more serious.