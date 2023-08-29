An investigation has begun after the disappearance of a metal cod sculpture from a city art trail.

Hull's Fish Trail, which celebrates the city's maritime history, features 41 aquatic creatures, including the missing cod, a shark and an electric eel.

The cod artwork, near Beverley Gate, was removed from its pavement bed at some point last week, according to council officials.

A spokesperson for Hull City Council said they were "keeping an open mind as to its whereabouts".