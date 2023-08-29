City fish art disappearance prompts investigation
At a glance
The cod artwork is part of Hull's Fish Trail art walk
It is believed to have been removed in August
Hull City Council has launched an investigation
The authority said it was keeping "an open mind", and anyone with information was asked to get in touch
- Published
An investigation has begun after the disappearance of a metal cod sculpture from a city art trail.
Hull's Fish Trail, which celebrates the city's maritime history, features 41 aquatic creatures, including the missing cod, a shark and an electric eel.
The cod artwork, near Beverley Gate, was removed from its pavement bed at some point last week, according to council officials.
A spokesperson for Hull City Council said they were "keeping an open mind as to its whereabouts".
The cod artwork is the third stop on the public art trail, which starts just outside the City Hall ticket office and finishes at the top of Whitefriargate.
It was created by artist Gordon Young in 1992.
All the fish represented are life-sized, including a shark which is sited outside a former bank and a 10ft (3m) ray which overlooks Victoria Pier.
The council asked anyone with information about the missing cod to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.