Baftas: Richard E Grant to make debut as film awards host
British actor Richard E Grant is to host the Bafta film awards for the first time at next month's ceremony, it has been announced.
The Withnail and I star follows in the footsteps of Stephen Fry, Graham Norton and Rebel Wilson.
This Morning's Alison Hammond will host from backstage, giving viewers what's billed as an "access-all-areas experience".
Grant said: “I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the Baftas for the first time and [to have] the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films.”
The nominations will be announced on Thursday, with films such as Tar and the Banshees of Inisheren expected to be in contention.
Hammond said: "We're going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam of backstage to everyone watching at home around the world."
The Bafta awards will take place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on 19 February. The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer.