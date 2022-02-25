NHS Western Isles has warned that high numbers of Covid cases have started to impact on public services, including its own.

The health board said more than 250 people had tested positive in the past 10 days.

It said there was evidence of community transmission and asked islanders to follow guidance on self isolation to help control the spread of the virus.

NHS Western Isles said staff absence as a result of self-isolation, or workers having to isolate with a child or dependent, was putting pressure on its ability to provide a full range of services.

It said if numbers continued to rise, it was likely that a range of local organisations, services and businesses would be adversely affected in terms of staff absence.