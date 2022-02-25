Rising Covid cases affecting island services
Rising Covid cases in the Western Isles has impacted on local services, the islands health board has said.
There have been more than 250 positive cases in the past 10 days.
NHS Western Isles has warned of staff absence affecting its services.
It has urged islanders to follow self isolation guidance to help control the spread of the virus.
NHS Western Isles said staff absence as a result of self-isolation, or workers having to isolate with a child or dependent, was putting pressure on its ability to provide a full range of services.
It said if numbers continued to rise, it was likely that a range of local organisations, services and businesses would be adversely affected in terms of staff absence.
However, the health board added that while hospital admission rates linked to Covid were constant, they remained low.
NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson said: “Our communities have worked so hard over the past two years to protect each other and we should all be proud of our efforts.
"We must continue to work together to take the measures that we can, and are able to, to minimise the spread or transmission and disruption, to protect both health and the local economy.”