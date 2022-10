The owners of a rollerskating rink have said it will close at the end of November unless their landlord offers a reduced rent.

Rollerworld has been in Colchester for more than 32 years.

About 700 supporters were at an event this week where owners Jason and Anne Khan announced their decision, which they said followed an annual rent rise from £100,000 to £250,000.

The landlord, Petchey Holdings, said the new lease was still below the market rate.