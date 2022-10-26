Article: published on 26 October 2022
Woman 'beaten to death in bed by partner' - court
A man has gone on trial accused of beating his long-term partner to death as she lay in bed.
Buddug Jones, 48, suffered “massive and fatal” head injuries, probably inflicted with a heavy hammer, Caernarfon Crown Court was told.
Colin Milburn was arrested at the family home on Anglesey in April this year.
He denies murdering the mother-of-four.
Opening the prosecution case, Gordon Cole KC said 52-year-old Mr Milburn had been convinced his partner was having an affair.
He told the jury Mr Milburn had made threats to kill her and “whoever it was she was supposedly seeing”.
The trial heard Mr Milburn moved out of their home at Maes Gwelfor at Rhydwyn, on the north-west of the island, the week before Ms Jones was killed.
He had been living in his car in Holyhead, and repeatedly left voice messages and returned to their house with flowers, in a bid to get back home and rekindle their relationship, the prosecution suggested.
“Colin Milburn was obsessed that his partner had been having affairs - something it seems always denied by Buddug,” said Mr Cole.
“But that didn’t stop the defendant making accusations.
“We say that background spiralled to the events of 22 April.”
Body found in bed
The jury was told that at about 11:20 on that day Mr Milburn banged on the door of neighbour's house stating Ms Jones appeared to have been attacked.
Huw Jones and his wife Patricia went with Mr Milburn to the house, and Mr Jones saw Buddug Jones lying in bed with severe head injuries.
“It was immediately evident she was dead,” added Mr Cole.
Patricia Jones was downstairs with Mr Milburn and called the police.
The prosecution said he told Mrs Jones his partner had been having an affair with a man by the name of Dewi, and it had been going on for years.
“He was angry, so angry Mrs Jones was scared,” claimed the prosecution.
When arrested on suspicion of murder at the house, he told police: “What's this? I’ve done nothing.”
Heavy weapon used
The court was told a post-mortem examination found Ms Jones died from severe blunt head trauma, caused by being hit on the left side of her head five or six time with a heavy weapon.
“The most likely candidate being a heavy hammer,” said Mr Cole.
The murder weapon has not been recovered, the court was told.
The jury also heard Ms Jones had injuries on her hand consistent with trying to defend herself.
Outlining the prosecution case against the defendant, Mr Cole said the jury would be hearing forensic evidence, including evidence of "airborne blood" found on clothing belonging to Mr Milburn.
Victim's home visited
The jury heard Mr Milburn had been at the house on the morning Ms Jones died.
The defendant told police he had initially gone there to give his son money, and take clothing to be washed.
The prosecution said Mr Milburn told police he returned, because he had forgotten to take the washing.
Mr Cole said this explanation was "nonsense" and the defendant had returned to kill his partner.
The trial continues and is expected to last three weeks.