Opening the prosecution case, Gordon Cole KC said 52-year-old Mr Milburn had been convinced his partner was having an affair.

He told the jury Mr Milburn had made threats to kill her and “whoever it was she was supposedly seeing”.

The trial heard Mr Milburn moved out of their home at Maes Gwelfor at Rhydwyn, on the north-west of the island, the week before Ms Jones was killed.

He had been living in his car in Holyhead, and repeatedly left voice messages and returned to their house with flowers, in a bid to get back home and rekindle their relationship, the prosecution suggested.

“Colin Milburn was obsessed that his partner had been having affairs - something it seems always denied by Buddug,” said Mr Cole.

“But that didn’t stop the defendant making accusations.

“We say that background spiralled to the events of 22 April.”