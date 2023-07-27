A four-year-old boy who was found dead in a pond drowned as a result of an accident, finds coroner.

Ifan Wedros Owen-Jones, from Blaenffos in Pembrokeshire, may have not understood the harm of "potential hazards" due to his autism, the inquest heard.

The Haverfordwest inquest was told his mother, Sian Owen, was dozing when it happened on 7 August 2022.

Coroner Paul Bennett described it as an "extremely distressing and tragic case" which "can only be an accident".