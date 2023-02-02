"Increasing our fees is not something we undertake lightly, and for many years we have been able to maintain most of our charges at a static rate, but the council is not immune to the cost of living crisis, and we must make changes to continue to provide our services.”

For garden waste it means the annual fee for a 240 litre bin will rise from £50 a year to £65 and from £40 a year to £55 for a 140 litre bin. The cost per 120 litre sack will also increase from £1.30 to £1.60.

Bulky waste charges have increased from £22 to £25 for one item and from £11 to £14 for each additional item.

Garden waste charges last increased in October 2020 and bulky waste charges in April 2020, the council said.

The government has been contacted for comment.