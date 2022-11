Lincoln Medical School was established in 2018 to improve the recruitment and retention of doctors to Lincolnshire.

It was renamed in honour of Lincolnshire-based benefactors, entrepreneurs David Ross and Rob Lucas.

The five-storey building includes solar panels as well as a living green wall of plants.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire, Prof Van-Tam said: "It's a really momentous occasion to be opening a medical school which hopefully will change the landscape and mean that we grow our own doctors and keep them in Lincolnshire."

The football fan, who famously supports hometown club Boston United, added: "If this medical school existed when I was applying then this would have been almost top of the list, if not top of the list."