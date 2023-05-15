Demolition plan for former needle factory
Plans have been submitted to demolish a derelict Victorian factory to make way for a four-storey block of flats in a Leicestershire town.
The Laban Tansey needle manufacturing company occupied the two-storey building in Druid Street, Hinckley, in the 1890’s.
Now developer Andrew Reid has put forward proposals for housing to Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council.
An application to demolish the site for apartments and office space was previously approved by the council in 2008, but it lapsed six years later.
The building, which is one of a cluster of old factories, sits in the Druid Street Conservation area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service, external said.
A decision on the new block, which would have 12 flats, is due to be made later in the year.