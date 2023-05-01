In pictures: Plastic waste cleared from Skye beach

A beach on Skye has been cleared of large amounts of plastic pollution, including fragments of rope and fishing net.

Scottish Coastal Clean Up said it took three days to collect as much waste as possible from the site near Heaste, before removing it by boat.

Some of the rubbish is to be used for making plant pots.

Skye Beach Cleans helped to co-ordinate the effort with support from a range of organisations including Highland Council, Ocean Recovery Project and fish farming company Mowi Scotland.