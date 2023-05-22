A spokeswoman said the charity was "particularly mindful of the impact following Covid-19".

The sessions aimed to "address the effects on social interaction and language development skills, particularly in babies and toddlers", she added.

Charity head Jo Jackson said the pandemic had been "a very difficult time for children not being able to socialise with other children".

The "incredibly fun" sessions provided "valuable" pre-school learning, she said.

"We’ve seen how they can positively impact on children's development," she added.