Two new mobile knife detectors have been installed in city night-time venues to tackle knife crime.

The systems are being used at locations across Gloucester as part of the new #NOTINOURCITY campaign headed up by City Safe, external.

The scheme follows the success of the Knife Angel sculpture in February, which resulted in 100 weapons being surrendered.

The detectors will be used alongside the 'Street Safe' police uniformed officers.

Plain-clothed police officers will be nearby to spot anyone who suddenly makes a diversion when they see a detector.

The individuals would then either be stopped or tracked using the partnership's CCTV system.