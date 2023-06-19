A man has been jailed for 18 months for “sadistically” mutilating a young hedgehog and keeping it in a small drawer.

Richard Coyle, of no fixed abode, deliberately abused the animal at an address on Greenmeadow Drive, Crosskeys, Caerphilly county, in September last year.

The hedgehog was found alive in a bedroom drawer covered in blood with a hole in its abdomen.

Coyle, 56, was also banned from keeping animals for 20 years at the sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.