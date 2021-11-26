"It would be a big feather in the cap but it would also highlight us nationally and internationally," she said.

"It would be a fantastic boost because it can promote inward migration, investment, infrastructure, jobs, visitors - all absolutely positives for Dumfries."

Mark Jardine, of community group the People’s Project, has campaigned to get city status for Dumfries for more than 20 years.

"I think for Dumfries and the entire region it would be fantastic to get city status," he said.

"We have got a very strong case - obviously every town will think the same - but I think from the geographical imbalance of cities, Dumfries is in a wonderful position.

"Because we are in the far south of Scotland, we therefore could become the first city in Scotland."

Students from schools in the town have also backed the campaign.

Craig Adams from Dumfries High said: "The involvement young people have had - and I have had - has really given the voice of young people and what we want as a community.

"It has been a good sign because it is our future and what we need to happen to develop as a town and a community."