Dumfries launches city status bid
At a glance
The campaign to secure city status for Dumfries has been officially launched
The deadline for applications for the honour - to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - is 8 December
If successful, the town would become Scotland's eighth city
- Published
Dumfries has officially launched its campaign to secure city status next year.
It is one of a number of places across Scotland hoping to be granted the honour as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Organisers of the campaign say the town - known as the Queen of the South - would enjoy a range of benefits from the status.
The deadline for applications to secure the honour is 8 December.
Scotland currently has seven cities - Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Perth and Stirling - with the town now hoping to become the eighth.
Dumfries Provost Tracey Little is leading the committee making the bid.
"It would be a big feather in the cap but it would also highlight us nationally and internationally," she said.
"It would be a fantastic boost because it can promote inward migration, investment, infrastructure, jobs, visitors - all absolutely positives for Dumfries."
Mark Jardine, of community group the People’s Project, has campaigned to get city status for Dumfries for more than 20 years.
"I think for Dumfries and the entire region it would be fantastic to get city status," he said.
"We have got a very strong case - obviously every town will think the same - but I think from the geographical imbalance of cities, Dumfries is in a wonderful position.
"Because we are in the far south of Scotland, we therefore could become the first city in Scotland."
Students from schools in the town have also backed the campaign.
Craig Adams from Dumfries High said: "The involvement young people have had - and I have had - has really given the voice of young people and what we want as a community.
"It has been a good sign because it is our future and what we need to happen to develop as a town and a community."