More than 1,000 Christmas presents will be given to young people being supported by Jersey charities and Children’s Social Care Services.

The donations have been made through an online wish list.

It has been organised by Cheyenne O'Connor who has individually wrapped 500 of the presents.

She said: "I want to thank the public who have contributed by ensuring that more than 1,000 gifts were purchased."

Mark Owers, Director of Children’s Social Care Services, said: “We are delighted to receive 500 Christmas presents and selection boxes for the children and young people we are supporting.

"I would like to thank all those who have so kindly donated and to thank Cheyenne for once again, organising the collection to ensure our children have the best possible Christmas.”

The other 500 presents will go to those children supported by six different charities.