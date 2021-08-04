Travellers to Guernsey who are coronavirus vaccinated will receive lateral flow testing packs from Friday, the government has announced.

Officials said it would apply to anyone fully vaccinated within the Common Travel Area - the bailiwick, Jersey, the Isle of Man, the UK or the Republic of Ireland - and whose 14-day travel history only involved that area.

The packs of five tests are expected to cost £25 each, with the fee coming into force from Monday 9 August which would "give an appropriate lead-in time for travellers", they added.

From Monday, the payment would be "a requirement for fully vaccinated travellers to be categorised as a 'blue channeler'," the government said.

Registered blue channelers would not have to self-isolate unless they had a positive result from a self-administered test, the government added.