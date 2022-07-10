Irish National Day of Commemoration events held across the Republic
At a glance
National Day of Commemoration events have taken place across the Republic of Ireland.
The annual event remembers Irish men and women who lost their lives in past wars.
It also remembers Irish people who died serving with the United Nations.
This is the first time the event has been open to the public since the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Published
Memorial services to remember Irish people who lost their lives in wars have taken place across the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The National Day of Commemoration also honours Irish people who died serving with the United Nations.
The main ceremony took place at Collins Barracks, Dublin.
It was attended by President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin TD, members of the Irish government.
Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Defence Forces, veterans' organisations, the Judiciary and Northern Ireland representatives were also in attendance.
It is the first time the event has been open to the public since the Covid-19 pandemic.
The new moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick attended the Dublin ceremony in his first state event and read the closing prayer.
Speaking to RTÉ, he said it had been an "honour and a privilege" to represent Presbyterians from across the island of Ireland.
The act of national remembrance takes place each year on the nearest Sunday to 11 July, the day in 1921 that a truce was signed that ended the Irish War of Independence.