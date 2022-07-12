Devon GP practices under pressure, survey shows

Devon’s GPs are working at an unsustainable rate according to the county's local medical committee.

An alert system, which has been in place since 2020, asks GP practices to complete a survey asking how its practice is coping.

A total of 60 responded last week, out of 120 practices in Devon.

Black is the highest level of alert, meaning practices would be at risk of failing within a month.

Red alert means practices would only be sustainable to run in the short term.

In the latest survey, two reported their alert level as black with 18 reporting red.

A third of practices reported to be working under a level of pressure that could not be sustained without further support, the local medical committee said.

It said the increasing demands of patients was coinciding with an exhausted workforce and increasing Covid-related sickness.

One Devon GP responded to the survey last week, saying they were "at breaking point".

“Yesterday I was the only doctor I dealt with 87 patients personally. Two doctors were off sick with Covid, my practice manager has Covid, my lead admin staff has called in sick, one of my nurses is threatening to leave... I am at breaking point," they said.

NHS Devon said it had "supported additional capacity within GP practices by providing £1.2 million funding for additional capacity from May to July, following a similar nationally funded scheme over winter".