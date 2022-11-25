Great-grandmother killed in crash 'greatly missed'
Tributes have been paid to a 94-year-old great-grandmother killed in a car crash.
Retired teacher Daphne Bird, of Coleford, Gloucestershire, died in the crash on the A4136, near Monmouth, on 16 November.
Her family, including 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, said she led an active life and would be "greatly missed".
Gwent Police is appealing for information.
In a statement, her family added: “After retiring she was a member at Coleford Bowls Club, played golf at Monmouth into her late 80’s and was still a keen Bridge player."