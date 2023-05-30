A mountain rescue team said it dealt with several emergencies as warm weather drew walkers to the Peak District over the bank holiday weekend.

Members of Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called away from a fundraising event on Sunday afternoon to rescue a walker with a lower leg injury on the track between Win Hill and Wooler Knoll.

The casualty was picked up and carried down the track to safety.

The team was then required at two further emergencies involving injured walkers the following day.