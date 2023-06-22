A Met Police officer who sprayed a suspect with an incapacitating liquid as he tried to evade arrest has been convicted of assault.

PC Luke Wenham used PAVA spray, which is similar to pepper spray, on the man as he climbed down a drainpipe on a high-rise block of flats in south London on 17 August last year.

The effects of the substance, which include temporary blindness and weakness of the legs, could have had "fatal consequences", the police watchdog said.

PC Wenham, 31, of Dartford, Kent, denied two counts of common assault but was found guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.