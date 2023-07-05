Woman suffers serious eye injury in BB gun attack
- Published
A woman was seriously injured after being shot in the eye with a BB gun pellet outside a pub she was working at.
The incident happened outside the Slug and Lettuce on Chobham Road, Woking, Surrey, on Saturday at about 23:00 BST.
The woman was a member of the pub's door staff.
Surrey Police said she was taken to hospital where she received medical treatment for a serious injury to her eye.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.
Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward and for anyone who may have seen a white BMW passing the pub at the time.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.