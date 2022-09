The family of a man who died after a crash have said he "always filled the room with joy".

Ian Christopher Seaborne, 62, from Morriston, Swansea, died at the scene of the two-car crash on Harbour Way, Port Talbot on Tuesday.

His family said: "He was a beloved son, father, brother and uncle whose smile and sarcasm always filled the room with joy and laughter.

"He will be dearly missed and loved forever."

The police are appealing for witnesses.