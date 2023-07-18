A man has been charged with numerous offences after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Derby.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Beaufort Road, at the junction with Wragley Way, in Stenson Fields, just before 17:00 BST on Saturday.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Derbyshire Police said a 40-year-old man, from Church Gresley, had been remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates on Monday.