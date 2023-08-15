Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he believes his relationship with his partner is treated differently than that of other political leaders because he is gay and not married.

The Irish prime minister said the couple had pulled back from being as public about their relationship out of a desire for privacy.

He was speaking to the Irish Examiner's Ciara Phelan Podcast., external

He also said he believed homophobia had become "a little bit more acceptable again" in Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said that "for at least a couple of years" he and his partner Dr Matt Barrett "were quite public in our relationship".

"We have pulled back from that a bit," he said.

Mr Varadkar said being a public figure in Ireland was like being "the fish in the fishbowl".

He also said has been a "snap back" in Ireland in relation to homophobia.

"Homophobia has become a little bit more acceptable again.

"I'm not sure why. I think the debate around trans issues might be part of that.

"It's become a gateway for some people to become homophobic again," he said.

Mr Varadkar said he knew from an early age he was probably gay.

When he told his parents, his father "wasn't surprised at all" but his mother was, and was afraid his sexuality would be used against him in his career.

Mr Varadkar was first elected to the Irish parliament in 2007.

He held a series of ministries, including health, before succeeding Enda Kenny as Fine Gael leader.

He became Taoiseach for the first time in 2017.

"I had a lot of concerns that people would see me differently and treat me differently and that didn't really happen," he said.