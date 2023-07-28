Teenager died in crash days after 18th birthday
At a glance
The family of a teenager who died in a crash days after his 18th birthday have described him as a "remarkable young man"
Ceirion Galliers, known as Cei, was involved in a traffic collision on 22 July
His family say his "heart will go on beating" as he donated his organs
- Published
The family of a teenager who died in a crash days after his 18th birthday say he was a "remarkable young man".
Ceirion Galliers, known as Cei, from Abercanaid, Merthyr Tydfil, was involved in a traffic collision on 22 July.
Cei's family said those who "loved him dearly" were "inconsolable".
Police are continuing to investigate the collision, which happened on the A4060 between Pentrebach and Mountain Hare.
Cei, who was head boy at Afon Taf High School, was described by his family as an "academic high-flyer".
Their tribute said: "His mother and father, brother and sister, girlfriend, grandparents, cousins, aunties and uncles and the many, many extended family and friends he knew and who loved him dearly are inconsolable."
They said Cei was also a "regular fixture" at Merthyr RFC.
He began at U8s and joined the youth team last season "in his favoured scrum half position".
"It is hard to put into words the number of people who have crossed paths with Cei in that time - each and every one of them having nothing but good things to say about him," his family continued.
'His heart will go on beating'
The club described Cei as a "truly inspirational young man".
"Kind, caring, enthusiastic, and would do anything for anyone. He always put everyone else first. If they were happy, he was happy."
Cei's family said the teenager had donated his organs.
"The family have already heard from the donor team at the Heath Hospital that Cei's heart will go on beating as he helps an unknown patient hopefully to fulfil a healthy life," they said.
South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the road traffic collision, which happened on the A4060 northbound carriageway between Pentrebach and Mountain Hare, Merthyr Tydfil, at around 10.40pm on 22 July.