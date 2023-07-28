The family of a teenager who died in a crash days after his 18th birthday say he was a "remarkable young man".

Ceirion Galliers, known as Cei, from Abercanaid, Merthyr Tydfil, was involved in a traffic collision on 22 July.

Cei's family said those who "loved him dearly" were "inconsolable".

Police are continuing to investigate the collision, which happened on the A4060 between Pentrebach and Mountain Hare.