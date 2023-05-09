A family has paid tribute to a "selfless, warm and kind-hearted young man" who was killed in a motorbike crash in Cornwall.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Swanpool Road in Falmouth at about 19:10 BST on 28 April, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Will Charman, 22, from Falmouth, died at the scene, the force said.

His family paid tribute to "our beautiful, perfect, humble Wills", in a statement released by police.

The family said Mr Charman "always put everyone else" before himself and had "so much love for everybody", adding he was "the most incredible brother and son", who they would miss and love forever.