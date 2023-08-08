Vending machine selling badges, plays and poems
At a glance
Artists in Plymouth are having their work distributed by a vending machine in a shopping centre
The public art project features new plays, poems and badges created for it
Money raised will go back to the artists
- Published
Artists are having their work displayed in a vending machine in a shopping centre as part of a public art project in Devon.
The Plymouth Art Vending Machine, operating in the city's Drake Circus mall, is dispensing plays, poems and badges for £1 per item.
The proceeds from the items, packaged in boxes inside the machine, would go back to the artists who created them, organisers said.
It is operating until 8 November.
Twenty playwrights and poets have written pieces for the machine.
The range of four enamel pin badges, designed by artists ranging from a children’s book illustrator to a tattooist, featured work inspired by Plymouth landmarks, leaders said.
Project co-ordinator Alex Robins said he hoped it would be "an opportunity for Plymouth artists to create new work, network with other contributors and grow their local audience”.
Support agency Plymouth Culture has funded the project.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.