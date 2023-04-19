The mother of a woman killed in a violent attack in County Donegal has said the pain she feels from losing her daughter is "indescribable".

Jasmine McMonagle, 28, was found strangled and beaten to death at her home in Killygordon in January 2019.

Last month, Richard Burke, 32, also from Killygordon, was convicted of manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.

At a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Jasmine's mother Jacqueline McMonagle said she relives the killing and wonders if her daughter called out for her family before she died.

Reading from a statement, reported by RTÉ, external, Ms McMonagle said Jasmine's life and future was "horrifically taken from her".

The court also heard from Jasmine McMonagle's daughter, who was eight when her mother was killed while she was in the house.

She said Burke had "ruined our lives" and she and her little sister would "never get Mammy back".

The child added: "I miss my Mammy so much" and said her loss was especially felt around occasions like Christmas and her birthday.