Mother in 'indescribable pain' over daughter's killing
- Published
The mother of a woman killed in a violent attack in County Donegal has said the pain she feels from losing her daughter is "indescribable".
Jasmine McMonagle, 28, was found strangled and beaten to death at her home in Killygordon in January 2019.
Last month, Richard Burke, 32, also from Killygordon, was convicted of manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.
At a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Jasmine's mother Jacqueline McMonagle said she relives the killing and wonders if her daughter called out for her family before she died.
Reading from a statement, reported by RTÉ, external, Ms McMonagle said Jasmine's life and future was "horrifically taken from her".
The court also heard from Jasmine McMonagle's daughter, who was eight when her mother was killed while she was in the house.
She said Burke had "ruined our lives" and she and her little sister would "never get Mammy back".
The child added: "I miss my Mammy so much" and said her loss was especially felt around occasions like Christmas and her birthday.
In his victim impact statement, the child's father said she lived in constant fear Richard Burke would escape justice and come to kill her and her little sister.
"This animal has ruined my child’s life," he said.
Jacqueline McMonagle said her daughter was a "kind and generous" person who adored and lived for her two girls.
"The pain I feel is indescribable. I do not feel like the person I once was, I had my daughter taken from me in the most horrific way."
A Garda officer told the court that Burke had 23 previous convictions including possession of drugs, criminal damage, assault, various public order offences and possession of knives.
A judge remanded him in custody for sentencing on 22 May.