A series of wildlife events is encouraging people to observe "minibeasts, external" while contributing data to national biodiversity records.

The Somerset West Wildlife Project is aimed at children and adults and events are free.

Elizabeth Atkinson started the project in April as part of the Somerset Wildlife Trust's, external Wilder Coast initiative, external.

"The idea is to get people looking at what's under their feet, hidden in bushes and trees - and up in the sky," said Ms Atkinson.