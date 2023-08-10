Pair charged over street fight with weapons
Two men have been charged over a street fight in Derby that left both needing hospital treatment.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called to an altercation between the pair in Normanton Road at 13:30 BST on 16 July.
The force said a 36-year-old man was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.
A 40-year-old man was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, wounding with intent and affray.
Both men were due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday, the force added.
