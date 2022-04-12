Falcon fledged from Salisbury spotted on coast of Guernsey
A young male falcon that fledged from Salisbury Cathedral Tower in 2020 has been spotted on the coast of Guernsey, more than 100 miles away from his birth city.
Osmund, the only male of four chicks reared on the Cathedral Tower two years ago, was identified by his blue ring that bears the initials "YK".
Peregrines are known for travelling great distances and it is likely he is in search of his own territory and a mate, Salisbury Cathedral said.
Ed Drewitt, the British Trust for Ornithology ringer, who gave Osmund his blue ring as a three-week old chick on the Cathedral Tower, said this sighting was a first.
“Some Cornish peregrines have reached the French coast. However, I don’t know of any other colour-ringed birds, particularly from my area which includes Wiltshire and Avon, flying to the Channel Islands," he said.
Osmund was the first of the 2020 chicks to fledge and is now in his full adult plumage, Salisbury Cathedral said.
Only two other peregrines have been spotted since fledging from the cathedral tower.