Historic objects stolen from Sheffield's Kelham Island Museum
"Irreplaceable" items have been stolen during a suspected burglary at a museum.
The historic objects, which include metalwork dating back to 1773, were taken from Kelham Island Museum in Sheffield on Sunday.
It is believed to have been a "carefully planned theft", a spokesperson for the trust which runs the museum said.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Display cases were damaged during the raid, which took place at 06:45 BST, police said.
In total, 12 objects relating to metalworking in the city were stolen, including items which were on loan from Sheffield Assay Office.
The stolen items include:
A 104-blade exhibition knife from 1800 made by Greenhough
A 14-blade display knife made from 14 carat gold, stainless steel and mother of pearl in 1987 by Stan Shaw
A multiblade knife with horn scales made by Stan Shaw
A multiblade knife made by Steven Cocker using Joseph Rodger pattern
A folding knife with 9 carat gold scales from 1904 made by William Needham
A folding knife with tortoise shell scales and gold decoration from the 1800s made by Taylor’s Eye Witness
A sterling silver coffee pot made in 1773 by Matthew Fenton, Richard Creswick and William Watson
A sterling silver tea/kitchen caddy from 1774 made by John Rowbotham and Co
Four sculptures - of a duckling, a heron, a dragonfly and a kingfisher - made by Jason Heppenstall from stainless steel cutlery.
Images relating to the items have been posted on the museum's website, external.
"We’re deeply saddened by the break-in at Kelham Island Museum over the weekend, which appears to have been a carefully planned theft," said Kim Streets, chief executive of Sheffield Museums, which runs the site.
"The historical significance of these items goes far beyond any financial value they hold. They span one of the first objects hallmarked by Sheffield Assay Office to knives made by one of our last Little Mesters, the much-missed Stan Shaw, and are irreplaceable touchstones of Sheffield’s rich heritage."
People are being asked to keep a lookout for the distinctive items - which are likely to make their way onto the market.
Ashley Carson, from Sheffield Assay Office which also suffered a break-in earlier this year, said he was "devastated" to hear about the latest theft.
"Once again, similar to the Assay Office break-in earlier this year, the articles stolen do not have any real sell-on value.
"To Sheffield Museums and the stories they celebrate, these represent a far wider loss and are totally irreplaceable."
Anyone with information about what happened, or who may have seen the items for sale either online or in person, is asked to get in touch with South Yorkshire Police.
